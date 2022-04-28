ATHENS — Felicia Lambert has organized a fundraising team among many volunteer efforts. Brian Moore has built handicapped ramps and served with community groups. Both Lambert and Moore believe in giving back to their community, and that earned them Limestone County Citizen of the Year awards Tuesday.
“You maintain your house, you’ve got to maintain your community," Moore, 57, said. "Volunteerism is the way to help serve with that. If you want things to be better where you live, you’ve got to get out there and be a part of it. You just can’t ask other people to do it all the time,” Moore said.
Lambert, 54, said she feels it is important to volunteer and be a mentor for younger generations. “To give back it doesn’t take a lot. Doing what we do every day makes our community better.”
The Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce honored Lambert and Moore as part of its annual Membership Meeting Awards Dinner on Tuesday night at the Alabama Veterans Museum.
Lambert, director of marketing and physician recruiting at Athens-Limestone Hospital, has lived in Athens for 25 years and worked for the hospital since 1998.
Lambert has volunteered with Relay for Life, United Way and Hospice, and she served on the board of directors for Court Appointed Special Advocate and First Community Health. Currently, she is an associate member of the Athena League and on the board of directors for the chamber and Boys & Girls Club.
She once organized the hospital's fundraising for a Hospice chili challenge and even cooked the chili selected for the people's choice award.
Randy Comer, chief financial officer and chief compliance officer for Athens-Limestone Hospital, has worked with Lambert at the hospital for 23 years.
“She has always volunteered and helped with multiple events in Athens and has always promoted the community and the relationship between the hospital and community,” Comer said.
The entire 25 years Lambert has lived in Athens, Comer said, she has been involved with the community.
Lambert said receiving the award was an honor and she “is excited and happy to represent our Limestone County.”
Moore, co-owner of Martin & Cobey Construction, has lived in Athens his entire life. His company recently built the new Athens High School on U.S. 31.
Retired Limestone County Circuit Judge Jimmy Woodroof said Moore’s company also did a complete renovation of the county courthouse.
Woodroof said Moore has always supported things going on in the community “either financially or through the work efforts of his company. … They have picked a very worthy recipient of that award.”
Moore has been a member of Athens Rotary Club and Athens Main Street, which promotes city activities and improvements. He said he volunteers whenever it is needed and was humbled to receive the award.
“It’s not something you ever think you’re going to get, it’s not something that you try to get. It surprised me when I found out I was nominated and surprised me even more and humbled me even more when I got it.”
