ATHENS — A female employee at Sunbelt Forest Products Corp. was killed this morning in a forklift accident, according to the Limestone County authorities.
Coroner Mike West said a company worker was run over by a forklift.
“Exact details and identification of the victim have not been released,” he said.
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred at 7:42 a.m.
“It is an open death investigation and the Sheriff’s Office will release details when the next of kin have been notified,” said sheriff's spokeswoman Michelle Williamson.
The company is on Alabama 127 north of Athens. Sunbelt, headquartered in Bartow, Florida, is a producer of pressure-treated lumber with 12 locations across the East Coast including the Athens site.
