ATHENS — While the daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Limestone County is increasing rapidly, Sheriff Mike Blakely said few of his staff and inmates have contracted the disease.
Blakely said over the course of the pandemic, three Limestone County Jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. Two jail employees tested positive, he said, and two other jail employees quarantined due to possible exposure, but then tested negative.
“It’s been a challenge. When someone tests positive in a cell block, we quarantine that whole cell block. We have been very fortunate,” Blakely said.
He said two school resource officers tested positive and have since returned to work, as did one investigator and one administrative employee.
“I had a couple of other employees that have had to quarantine, but they tested negative,” he said.
He said inmates have their temperatures taken twice a day, but they are not necessarily tested for COVID-19 if they have a fever.
“Our medical staff checks them,” he said. “You don’t automatically get tested just because you have a fever.”
He said all incoming inmates have their temperatures taken before entering the jail.
He credits the work of medical staff at the jail and corrections officers for keeping the number of infections low.
“Our employees are required to wear masks anytime they’re in contact with any of our inmates,” the sheriff said. “The same thing with the inmates — the inmates that clean up our offices and that sort of thing have to wear a mask."
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Stephen Young said the jail averages about 200 inmates and employs 48 corrections officers.
Limestone Correctional Facility has had a cumulative total of 22 employees and 21 inmates test positive, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
While Blakely is pleased that the number of infections in his department is not higher, the county has been experiencing a sharp increase in COVID-19.
The Alabama Department of Public Health relies on seven-day averages because they tend to avoid aberrations in daily numbers that result from delayed reporting or other issues.
Limestone County's seven-day average of new cases per day hit its highest level Thursday since the pandemic began.
A week ago, the seven-day average of new cases per day in Limestone County was 16. Twenty-eight new cases reported Thursday, with 38 new cases the day before, brought the seven-day average up to 32. The next highest seven-day average was 31 new cases per day July 21. A month ago, the seven-day average was eight new cases per day.
On Thursday, the ADPH reported the third COVID-19-caused death of a Limestone County resident in a week, bringing the total death toll from the virus to 23.
COVID-19 hospitalizations at Athens-Limestone Hospital have also increased in recent weeks. The hospital had 16 confirmed COVID-19 patients Thursday, including four in intensive care and one on a ventilator. A week before the hospital had 12 COVID-19 patients, and a week before that it had 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.