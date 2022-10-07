ATHENS — Freddie Clowdus of Oneonta has attended the Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention in Athens for at least 27 years to enjoy the music and to play his banjo in spontaneous jam sessions with fellow musicians throughout the weekend.
The camaraderie between musicians, Clowdus said, is what makes the event special.
“(It's) just the opportunity, I guess you’d say, to get to pick with them and knowing they don’t mind you picking with them,” he said.
The 55th annual convention started Thursday night and will go through Saturday night on the Founder’s Hall lawn at Athens State University. There will be concerts today and Saturday and competitions both days.
Keith Ferguson, ASU vice president for university advancement, said there will be 20 student organization-sponsored food vendors and 147 craft vendors. He said the craft vendor spots always sell out months in advance. Ferguson said Fiddlers raises about $100,000 annually for scholarships and other needs at ASU.
Clowdus is on the Alabama Bluegrass Music Association board and sets up a tent to inform people of bluegrass events. When he is not at the tent, Clowdus said he walks around and finds other musicians to play with.
“You’re liable to see us playing just anywhere with anybody,” he said.
Clowdus is staying in his camper in one of the designated spots for RVs on campus.
“We always bring our campers up a week ahead of time because if you don’t you won’t get no spot. Then we come up (Wednesday),” he said. “We’ll be leaving probably Sunday morning, bright and early.”
Chris Latham, Athens State's director of marketing, public relations and publications, said the number of RVs this year are expected to be the same as last year.
“There are currently a few dozen, but more and more are arriving by the hour. We expect there to be 75 to 100, in addition to the few dozen Airstreamers who are hosting an Airstream rally at the softball fields on Elkton Street for the Fiddlers Convention,” he said.
Joe Smith, from Birmingham, has been coming to the event off and on for 15 years since 2001 and plays the banjo and guitar. He said there will easily be 500 people set up around the ASU campus having jam sessions.
“It’s a great place to jam and you see old friends that you haven’t seen in months or maybe even a year,” Smith said.
Smith brought his camper to campus Thursday morning and plans to leave Friday night.
Latham said last year almost 10,000 people attended Fiddlers. The event will offer $47,350 in prize money for various competitions this year.
“We expect to see a larger crowd than last year due to increased prize money available, increased advertising, and the perfect fall weather that is in the forecast,” Latham said. “We think it’s going to be a beautiful weekend for people to be outdoors while enjoying the sights and sounds of Fiddlers.”
Tommy Shepherd, from Talladega, plays the guitar and mandolin, and this is his second time to attend Fiddlers. He arrived with his camper Tuesday and plans to leave Sunday morning.
“(It's) just the fellowship and getting to pick and play with all these fine folks. There’s some wonderful musicians out here and I learn something every time I sit down with somebody. That’s what I love,” Shepherd said.
Rick Mould, chairman of the Fiddlers Convention committee, said ASU continues to hold Fiddlers because it wants to continue the legacy.
“It’s an event that brings family, it brings friends together, brings people who love old-time music together,” he said. “It’s not necessarily just about the stage. For a lot of people it’s an opportunity to play music they play with once a year.”
Tim Ricketts of Moulton plays the guitar while his wife, Retta, keeps the beat with a washboard.
Retta said they walk around and “go and take our instrument and go and sit down with whoever’ll let us join in with them. … It’s pretty friendly.”
Tim said jamming is the best part of Fiddlers.
“I might walk around and watch the bands on stage for a minute, then it’s time to jam again,” he said.
The Ricketts have been attending Fiddlers for 10 years. They arrived with their camper Thursday morning, and will leave Saturday afternoon.
Not everyone who comes to Fiddlers stays on-site. Local hotels are filling up fast. Lynn Tomei works at the front desk at Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham Athens which has 93 rooms and suites. She said Thursday they had very few empty rooms for the weekend.
“We mainly have double rooms with the two queen beds and then we have a couple of pet rooms available and a few of our suites,” Tomei said.
Tomei said they will definitely run out of rooms before the weekend. She said they usually sell out quickly every year during Fiddlers.
“They usually start (booking) around the end of August, beginning of September. We have had a couple that booked at the beginning of August but the majority (book) … when it gets closer,” Tomei said.
