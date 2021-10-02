ATHENS — Food and craft vendors were busy Friday morning at the 54th annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention at Athens State University, while attendees roamed the lawn anticipating bluegrass music to come Friday night and Saturday.
There were about the same number of booths that normally set up, according to Chris Latham, public relations for Athens State University.
Lora Porter, who owns Lavender Wynde Farm in Harvest with her husband, has been setting up a vendor booth at the convention for three years. She sells dried flowers, herbal teas, syrup and lavender bath and body products such as hand-made soaps.
“We have a handicapped daughter, and so she helps with all my labeling. It’s something for her to do to contribute,” said Porter.
Both Porter and her husband play instruments and love bluegrass, so they enjoy listening to the music as they sell their wares. Porter said she has never been disappointed coming to the convention. “Love the people, very down to earth, love getting to know the vendors next to us.”
“We’ve been next to this duck guy every single year. He says we have the best smelling tent, and we tell him he has the noisiest,” joked Porter.
The “duck guy” is Gerald McCann, who has been selling his handmade, wooden game calls and other items he carves at the convention for five years.
McCann has sold his carvings at festivals in 10 different states, but said the Fiddlers Convention is different. “The atmosphere is more of a country, laid-back, type atmosphere. … It’s a whole different demographic that come to this show versus some of the others that I go to.”
Furry Hippie Beard Company, owned by Jason Askins, had a booth set up to sell his all-natural homemade beard grooming products.
This is Askins’ first time at Fiddlers. He had two reasons to come to Fiddler’s.
Askins started this company in honor of his brother who died at age 11. His brother would call him a hippie because of his long hair, which is where the name came from.
Askins decided to give back by donating to a charity. A local charity in Huntsville that donates to children’s cancer research now receives 10% of all of Askins’ profits.
One of the attendees who came to enjoy the bluegrass music was Ira Goldberg. This year is his seventh time to attend Fiddler’s. He said he keeps coming back because of the bluegrass music and because it is a family event. “It’s top-quality bluegrass music.”
Goldberg lives in Pace, Florida, and drives up to Athens every year specifically for Fiddlers.
Living in Alaska while stage managing and emceeing at bluegrass festivals, Goldberg was told that if he ever made it to the rest of the states, he needed to go to the Fiddlers Convention in Athens. Goldberg said, “It met every expectation.”
Latham said Athens State limited the number of food vendors this year. He said in years past, there were too many and vendors were having trouble making a profit.
Three of the food booths work directly with student organizations at ASU. Phi Theta Kappa, an academic honor society, and Health and Physical Education both sell food and drink items and are able to keep the profit after the cost of the food.
Even though COVID is still present, Latham said they decided to go ahead with Fiddlers because it was an outside event. “We were really just going by guidelines from the state. If there had been guidelines where outdoor events had been encouraged to not occur, then we would of course followed that guidance.
“We felt like this year the big difference is that there is vaccine availability,” said Latham.
The convention this year has seen a good turnout, Latham said. “So far, I think it is at the same level or greater than what we’ve seen in years past,” he said. “By the number of chairs that are out in front of Founder’s Hall to save their spot, it looks like we’re going to have a very big turnout this year.”
