CLEMENTS — Due to a fire, the BFI Transfer Station located at 16100 BFI Lane in Clements is closed until further notice, according to Limestone County officials.
Randy Townsend, volunteer firefighter with the Clements Volunteer Fire Department, said they responded at 5:30 a.m. when the trash inside the building caught fire.
The firefighters left the scene at approximately 8:30 a.m. and there was no apparent damage to the building, Townsend said.
