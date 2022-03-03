Athens Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire today at 5:37 a.m. on Cloverleaf Drive.
Two people were inside the home when the fire started but were able to get out safely and no one was injured, according to Fire Chief Al Hogan.
Hogan said the home is a total loss, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
