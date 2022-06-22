A fire in the 15000 block of Hastings Road in Limestone County that impacted approximately 15 vehicles has been contained.

East Limestone and Piney Chapel Volunteer Fire Departments responded. Athens Fire was called out as a mutual aid at 2:06 p.m.

—erica.smith@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2460.

