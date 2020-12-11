ATHENS — Construction of a Publix on U.S. 31 in Athens, which will be part of a development called MidTown Centre, will start next year after the demolition of a vacant Kmart building at the site, according to the firm overseeing the project’s development, construction and leasing.
Bill and William Ming of the Athens-based father-son Ming Commercial Real Estate Group also announced the development of a Circle K convenience store at the southwest corner of U.S. 31 and Pryor Street, next to the Publix-anchored development.
“The former Kmart building will be demolished in the first quarter of 2021, followed by construction starting on the new Publix, with completion by the end of 2021 or first quarter of 2022,” Bill Ming said. He said the MidTown development will include the 48,387-square-foot grocery store, 11,200 square feet of shop space and a 1.22-acre outparcel.
“We’re ready to get started on it,” William Ming said. “This year has been a great year for commercial development in Athens despite the challenges brought on primarily because of COVID.”
He said the healthy commercial climate is driven by the strong residential growth in the Athens area and jobs announcements across north Alabama, including Mazda Toyota Manufacturing.
He said Circle K bought the property earlier this year and is mobilizing at the site now to start construction of the 5,200-square-foot convenience store. The store is expected to be finished by the summer.
“We are pleased that Publix is building their latest prototype, which is beautiful,” and will be the same high-end store recently built in Hoover and Homewood, Bill Ming said.
The Athens City Council in February authorized the city to enter into a project agreement with Athens Associates LLP, in which the city agreed to build an access road and intersection with a roundabout at Pryor Street, on the north side of the property. The company will provide the property necessary for the Pryor Street intersection and initially pay all of the city’s expenses in connection with that work.
Athens Associates was formed in 1998 and its registered agent is James Lewis.
The city will annually pay the company in arrears 100% of the proceeds from the city’s sales tax received from the businesses at the property for six years or until the amount paid by the company for the Pryor Street work is covered, whichever comes first.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said the Pryor Street project is estimated to cost about $850,000.
