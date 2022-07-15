HARTSELLE — Calhoun Community College and Sonoco Reel & Plugs held a graduation ceremony recently recognizing Bryan Lee Garber, Tyler Thomas Cartee and Thomas Lamar Prus as the first three of five graduates of the newly created Industrial Maintenance Mechanic Apprenticeship program.
The initiative for this program began when several leaders from Calhoun, Sonoco, Cerro Wire, Hartselle City Schools and the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship met to strategize about workforce development.
Calhoun became a registered apprenticeship sponsor in December of 2020 through the AOA, making this apprenticeship with Sonoco and Calhoun serving in the technical training and sponsor role a first.
The initiative combines paid-on-the-job learning through the college’s apprenticeship programs, putting students in position to find a career.
The graduation was held June 30 at Sonoco’s Tiger Launch Training facility. School leaders hope to use this initiative to create a similar program that will assist in developing future operations management leaders.
