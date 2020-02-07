ATHENS — Buddy Garrett Road in Tanner is impassable because of flooding, according to the Limestone County Emergency Management Agency on Friday afternoon.
EMA officials said crews have placed barricades on each side of the flooding and motorists are advised not to ignore the barricades.
Motorists should avoid the area if possible.
