ATHENS — Limestone County closed Cowford Road near the entrance of Brownsferry Road this afternoon because of flooding concerns, county officials said.
Limestone Emergency Management Agency official Daphne Ellison said Cowford was the only road closed through 2:30 p.m..
She said several Limestone roads have standing water on them and urged motorists to use extreme caution while driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.