ATHENS — District 3 Commissioner Jason Black has closed Cowford Road between Nuclear Plant Road and Browns Ferry Road because of water over the roadway from last night’s heavy rainfall.
The Athens Street Department has closed Line Road, also due to flooding.
The Limestone County Emergency Management Agency urged motorists to find alternate routes to avoid the areas.
