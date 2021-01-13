With food banks across the nation struggling to meet demand, the Athens-Limestone Public Library is seeking to support a local food bank.
The Food for Fines program will run through the month of January. The library is asking people to bring canned and non-perishable food items or toiletries to the library to be donated to the Limestone County Churches Involved food pantry in downtown Athens. The library will waive $1 in fines for every item donated. Fines cannot be waived for damaged or lost items.
