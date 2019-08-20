ATHENS — A former Athens High baseball star was killed early Monday in a one-vehicle accident on U.S. 31.
Mason Glenn Gilliland, 23, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said.
Gilliland became the fourth traffic-related fatality in Athens this year, according to Johnson. Three of those occurred along U.S. 31, and one fatality was a pedestrian.
Thad Prater, who coached Gilliland in baseball at Athens, said he pitched and played shortstop and second base for the Golden Eagles before playing a season or two at Marion Military Institute. He was on The Decatur Daily Class 5A-6A All-Area team as a junior and senior.
Prater said the funeral would be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Lindsay Lane Baptist Church.
The accident involving Gilliland occurred at about 12:23 a.m. on U.S. 31 south of U.S. 72, Johnson said. The crash is still under investigation, he said, and it appears the vehicle was traveling north on U.S. 31 and Gilliland was the only person in the vehicle.
The vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole, he said.
Limestone County Coroner Mike West said Gilliland wasn’t wearing a seat belt.
Deputy Coroner David Malone responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead, West said. According to West, the cause of death was blunt force trauma.
Prater said Gilliland played his final two seasons at Athens after transferring from Bob Jones High in Madison. "He was good," Prater said.
Gilliland batted a team-high .438 as a senior in 2015. He hit .442 as a junior.
In May, a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle on West Elm Street between Springer Boulevard and Lucasferry Road died, according to Athens police. The vehicle struck 63-year-old Kent Sowell, who died at the scene, and police said it appeared a vehicle was westbound on Elm Street and Sowell was walking east on the side of Elm Street.
An Athens woman was killed in April in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 at Moyers Road that injured three other people, according to Johnson.
Mary Elizabeth Savage, 29, died at the scene, West said. West said her vehicle was on the driver's side, the car caught fire and she was trapped inside.
And a two-car collision in February, also on U.S. 31, killed an Athens man.
The crash occurred on U.S. 31 near Hobbs Street, according to Athens police.
A 47-year-old Athens resident, Brian Keith Siniard, was leaving a parking lot and, while crossing the highway to turn south onto U.S. 31, he drove into the path of a northbound pickup truck, police said. Siniard was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
