ATHENS — The old Athens Bible School campus is being prepared to make it more attractive for potential buyers.
About eight months after the school moved to a new 64,000-square-foot facility on U.S. 31 North, crews are demolishing and clearing a few buildings on the former campus at Hoffman and Forrest streets.
Tony McCormack, the owner of Progressive Realty Group in Athens, said the 9.7-acre site will most likely be sold in smaller tracts but for the “right project,” consideration would be given to selling it as a whole.
“We’re looking at several different options at this point,” said McCormack, who is handling the sale of the property.
The gymnasium, auditorium and the building that housed the cafeteria and library will remain, according to McCormack.
Grayson Carter & Son Contracting, which was the site contractor for the new Athens Bible School, is doing the demolition work. So far, the main classroom building has been torn down, and two other smaller buildings are to be demolished, McCormack said.
The work is being done, he said, "to make the property more attractive for commercial use."
“It’s one of the best commercial corners still available in Athens,” he said. The land is surrounded by roads on four sides, and there’s a traffic signal at Forrest Street and U.S. 31, he said.
The new school opened last August and several days before that, students, teachers, administrators and alumni gathered to walk from the old to the new campus.
The property lies in a proposed special district along U.S. 31 North that’s designed to recover the costs of public improvements that would ultimately attract more development to the area.
The proposed tax increment financing (TIF) district, which would be the second one for the city of Athens, would stretch along U.S. 31 from Forrest Street on the south end to a point near the interchange with Interstate 65.
State law allows cities to establish TIF districts to capture property tax increases resulting from the higher property values associated with the public improvements. That revenue could be used to reimburse cities for the money spent on those projects.
Earlier this month, the Athens City Council scheduled a public hearing for this coming Monday on the proposed TIF district.
Since the property will eventually be redeveloped, “we included (the former Athens Bible campus) in our new TIF district,” said Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks. “To not include it would not be good planning.”
The proposed TIF district also includes the former Kmart building site on U.S. 31, where developers plan to build a Publix-anchored shopping center, to be named MidTown Centre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.