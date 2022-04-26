ATHENS — The city of Athens will reopen the former Athens Senior Center as the Athens Activity Center on Monday and will have activities from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every week, Monday through Thursday.
Activities on Monday through May 5 include a lemonade social, game day, dancercise and live music. Seniors may bring a sack lunch, and a coffee station will be available each day.
The city has invested $50,000 into the facility, including replacing the roof, revamping the interior entrance, renovating a restroom and thoroughly cleaning the facility.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said the facility will also be available for rent by the community. For information on rental costs, availability and requirements, contact Amy Golden at 256-262-1525.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.