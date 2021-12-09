Former Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay plans to plead guilty in a multi-million dollar virtual academy fraud scheme.
Holladay filed Tuesday to change his plea of not guilty to a plea of guilty to one count of conspiracy, according to federal court records. He still faces 88 counts of wire fraud and 34 counts of aggravated identity theft.
A date has not yet been set for the court hearing where a judge could actually accept the plea.
Holladay was one of two former schools superintendents, including former Limestone County Superintendent Tom Sisk, accused of conspiracy to defraud the U.S Government.
Sisk pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in April. So did retired teacher Gregory Corkren and former Marengo Academy football coach David Tutt, who each entered a plea for conspiring to commit mail and wire fraud. Corkren also faced a charge of aggravated identity theft.
William Carter and Holladay’s wife, Deborah Holladay, still face charges.
Federal officials said the six people fraudulently claimed private school students who attended schools around the state were enrolled full time in Athens City and Limestone County School Districts. The systems received state funds for those students.
The plaintiffs, in this case, are students who prosecutors say had their identities stolen.
Holladay’s next court date is scheduled for February 2022.
