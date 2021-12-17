The former superintendent of Athens City Schools on Thursday pleaded guilty to conspiring with others to defraud the Alabama State Department of Education by inflating the number of students enrolled in the district’s virtual public school and personally benefiting from the resulting increase in state funding.
William “Trey” Holladay III faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, plus unspecified monetary penalties. The sentencing hearing has not been set.
Holladay was one of six people indicted in February by a federal grand jury on related charges involving Athens Renaissance School, a K-12 blended and virtual school that is part of Athens City Schools. In return for his guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss charges filed against Holladay’s wife, Deborah Irby Holladay.
Former Limestone County Superintendent Thomas Sisk, retired teacher Gregory Earl Corkren and former Marengo Academy football coach David Webb Tutt have previously pleaded guilty. The only remaining defendant is William Richard Carter Jr., who was Athens City Schools’ director of planning and before that director of innovative programs and principal of Athens High School. His trial is scheduled for Feb. 7.
Trey Holladay served as superintendent from July 2013 to Oct. 31, 2020. The Athens school board bought out the remainder of his contract for $250,000 while he was being investigated.
According to the plea document signed by Holladay, he came to an agreement with Carter, Tutt and Corkren pursuant to which Athens City Schools would provide enrollment information that “listed as full-time public virtual students, students who were in fact full-time private school students — attending a private school each day, paying tuition to a private school, receiving instruction from private school teachers and, in many cases, participating in extracurricular activities at a private school.”
For each falsely reported private school student, Athens City Schools would receive between $5,500 and $7,000 per year. A portion of that money was paid to a company owned by Corkren, who would keep some for his personal use and give at least $33,000 per month to a company owned by Tutt. Tutt would then give $16,500 per month to a company owned by Holladay’s wife, according to the plea agreement.
In order to obtain the per-student funds from the state, Holladay and the others needed to provide personal identifying information about each private school student who was falsely listed as being an Athens City virtual student, according to the plea agreement. The defendants obtained this information by offering benefits to private schools, most of which were in the Black Belt.
In return for the personal student information, according to the plea agreement, private schools were provided a total of 185 laptop computers, access to online curriculum, standardized testing and monetary payments. Parents of the children did not consent to the release of information to Athens City Schools, according to the plea agreement.
“The students whose identities were used in the scheme had little to no connection to the public school districts,” according to a statement released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Justice.
Many of these activities took place after a March 2016 meeting with state Department of Education officials at which a state deputy superintendent raised concerns about the school system’s “practice of enrolling private school students in Athens Renaissance and then counting those students in ACS’ average daily membership,” according to the plea agreement. Holladay agreed to discontinue the practice and was instructed not to enroll virtual students who did not reside within 100 miles of Athens.
To circumvent this mileage limitation, according to the plea agreement, Holladay in the summer of 2016 had Athens City open a facility in Linden, which was within 100 miles of several of the private schools whose students were being counted as being enrolled in Athens City Schools.
Holladay also tried to open another Athens City “hub” in Elba, within 100 miles of other private schools, and advised an unnamed person by email that the arrangement would bring the person and Elba City Schools a benefit of $75,000 in the 2017-2018 school year and $175,000 in 2018-2019. Holladay said in the email he anticipated Athens City increasing its virtual enrollment by up to 350 students through the arrangement. The proposal was not accepted and no hub was opened in Elba.
In October 2016, according to the plea agreement, the enrollment reported by Athens City Schools to the state included more than 750 full-time private school students.
In August 2017, after conducting an audit of Athens Renaissance School enrollment information, a state Department of Education official advised Holladay that information from private schools indicated that Athens City was inflating its virtual enrollment numbers so as to receive more state funding. Holladay responded in an email, according to the plea agreement, “’They are taking a full class load from us and we’re educating them’ As Trey Holladay then knew, this statement was false.”
In the summer of 2017, to reduce state oversight, Holladay attempted to convert Athens Renaissance into a statewide virtual charter school, according to the plea agreement. He then attempted to convince private schools to dissolve and become nonprofit homeschool associations with students to be enrolled at the proposed charter school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.