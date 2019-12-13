Five years after being charged with making $107,554 in unauthorized charges on his Habitat for Humanity of Athens-Limestone County credit card, the former director of the nonprofit this week pleaded guilty to theft.
William Gregory Miller, 58, of Athens, will serve no jail time and is required to immediately pay $30,000 in restitution.
Of that amount, according to the restitution order, $10,000 will go to Habitat for Humanity, $10,000 to First National Bank and $10,000 to the accounting firm Habitat hired to unravel the thefts, Christopher, Pepper, Durham & Armstrong.
Miller was charged with first-degree theft, a Class B felony with a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison. He pleaded guilty this week to fourth-degree theft, a misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of one year in jail.
District Attorney Brian Jones on Thursday said his office could easily prove a theft of more than $2,500, the amount needed to obtain a first-degree theft conviction, but it could not prove anything close to the $107,554 in losses initially suspected.
"A lot of the items that were purchased on the company credit card were purchased from Amazon. Try to get a records custodian from Amazon to show up in court. There's no doubt he did it, but we had some proof issues. It came down to a question of the exact number we could prove," Jones said.
He said it was going to cost about $30,000 from the DA's budget to try the case because of the expert testimony that would be required, and there was little chance Habitat could collect a large amount from Miller. Moreover, because it was Miller's first offense, Jones said any significant prison sentence was unlikely after a conviction.
"We explained to Habitat that we can try to get him in prison, but in reality we're not going to recover very much money for you," Jones said.
Miller was initially arrested Sept. 8, 2014. Police said at the time that he made unauthorized credit card charges for items including concert tickets, a condo rental in Gulf Shores, gas, clothing, a crossbow, luggage, food and vehicle repairs.
Habitat for Humanity of Athens-Limestone County has since been inactive, although it remains registered with the Alabama secretary of state. A representative of the nonprofit could not be reached.
"They've dissolved somewhat," Jones said. "They're in the process of selling a few more assets off to try to pay all the creditors off, and then they're going to dissolve."
A civil judgment remains pending against Miller, which Jones said was part of the reason Habitat had little incentive to push for a trial on the criminal charges.
First National Bank of Pulaski, Tennessee, had extended a line of credit to Habitat for $250,000. In 2015, the bank sued Habitat for $248,140, and Habitat added Miller as a defendant.
Habitat also filed a counterclaim against First National Bank. Habitat alleged that withdrawals from the line of credit required the signatures of at least two board members, but that the bank accepted withdrawal requests with only one signature and with a forged signature.
The bank, according to Habitat, "negligently allowed the former executive director, Greg Miller, to sign for an account with only one signature," and breached the line of credit agreement by allowing him to make the withdrawals without proper verification.
The lawsuit between Habitat and the bank ultimately settled for undisclosed terms in 2017, but only after Habitat obtained a $250,000 default judgment against Miller.
Last year, Habitat obtained a certificate of judgment indicating that Miller had paid nothing on the $250,000 default judgment.
