Former Limestone County District Judge Douglas Patterson pleaded guilty Friday to three felony charges, and the state attorney general said his actions “tarnished” the judicial system.
Patterson was indicted in December by a special grand jury for first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly, third-degree theft of property and use of official position or office for personal gain. He was on paid leave until he resigned in July.
He was accused of taking more than $47,000 from a juvenile court services fund that he oversaw as a judge and stealing from the conservatorship account of a disabled senior.
Retired Morgan County Circuit Judge Steven Haddock has presided over the case and had denied Patterson’s motion to continue the trial, which had been set for Nov. 16.
“Patterson’s actions as an attorney and as a judge tarnished and debased the judicial system,” said Attorney General Steve Marshall in a statement Friday. “His conviction sends a clear message that public officials who abuse their position, harm vulnerable parties, and flagrantly disregard Alabama law will be held accountable for their crimes.”
As part of the plea agreement, Patterson, 38, agreed to pay restitution of nearly $73,000. Haddock set sentencing for Dec. 8 at 1:30 p.m.
“The parties do not agree to a recommended sentence,” according to the plea agreement. The agreement states that Patterson agrees to serve “whatever sentence the court may order, so long as it is a legally permissible sentence.” Patterson agreed to waive his right to appeal.
The Attorney General’s Office said the ethics charge and the financial exploitation charge are Class B felonies punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. The theft charge is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $7,500 fine.
Chuck Warren, who signed the plea agreement as Patterson’s attorney, had filed a motion on Wednesday to withdraw as counsel for Patterson. Athens attorney Dan Totten on Friday filed a notice of appearance as counsel for Patterson. Warren said Friday afternoon that his motion to withdraw was granted after Patterson entered his guilty plea.
“I’m sure that Mr. Totten will serve him well at the sentencing,” Warren said.
The plea agreement shows that Patterson, until he resigned in July, received $5,404.42 twice a month even though he was suspended from working as a judge. While under indictment, he collected about $70,000 in wages.
The Attorney General's Office said that as part of the plea agreement, Patterson admitted to violating his oath of office and Alabama law by stealing $47,800 from the Limestone County Juvenile Court Services Fund.
“As Limestone County’s juvenile court judge, Patterson could and did impose supervision fees in certain juvenile cases, which he later stole and used for his own personal benefit,” according to the office. By the time Patterson’s actions were discovered, “he had emptied the juvenile account,” the office said.
“Just 32 days after Patterson swore his oath of office, Patterson used his position as district court judge to write a check to himself” for $7,500 from the fund, purportedly to reimburse himself for buying office furniture, according to the Attorney General’s Office. “Patterson did not purchase office furniture with the money; he kept it for himself.”
The office said Patterson also admitted that, while serving as a private attorney, he financially exploited Charles Lee Hardy, for whom he was a court-appointed conservator. Hardy, who died in December 2015, was a disabled military veteran living in a nursing home, and Patterson “plundered” his account by taking Hardy’s money and spending it on himself.
“By the time Hardy died, Patterson had emptied his account and left his family nothing to inherit from the account,” the Attorney General's Office said.
The office said Patterson also admitted that while in private practice, he took money from another conservatorship client, Rudolph Allen, stealing $601 from him three years after he died in July 2015. “Patterson spent the money on himself rather than turn it over to Allen’s family,” the office said.
FBI Birmingham Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr. said Patterson used his position as a judge for private gain, “thus undermining the integrity of government and eroding the public’s trust.”
Former Gov. Robert Bentley appointed Patterson to the bench in March 2016 after the retirement of former District Judge Jeanne Anderson, and Patterson ran unopposed later that year for a six-year term. In July, Gov. Kay Ivey appointed Russell Gray West, who had been serving as an assistant district attorney in Limestone County, to replace Patterson.
