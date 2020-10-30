Former Limestone County District Judge Douglas Patterson, whose trial was scheduled to start Nov. 16, pleaded guilty today to three felony charges in a plea agreement, according to court records.
Patterson, who resigned in July, was indicted in December by a special grand jury for first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly, third-degree theft of property and use of official position or office for personal gain.
Among the charges, he was accused of taking more than $47,000 from a juvenile court services fund that he oversaw as a judge and stealing from the conservatorship account of an incapacitated senior. Retired Morgan County Circuit Judge Steven Haddock has been presiding over the case.
As part of the agreement, Patterson agreed to pay restitution of nearly $73,000, court records show.
Patterson, 38, resigned in a July 3 letter to Alabama Chief Justice Tom Parker, saying that “my resignation should not be viewed in any way as an admission of guilt on my part.”
Haddock set sentencing for Dec. 8. The ethics charge and the financial exploitation charge are Class B felonies punishable by up to 20 years of imprisonment and a $30,000 fine. The theft charge is punishable by up to five years of imprisonment and a $7,500 fine.
