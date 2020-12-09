ATHENS — Douglas Patterson on Tuesday was frisked, handcuffed and led out of the same courthouse where until a year ago he served as a judge, on his way to serve four years in state prison.
Retired Morgan County Circuit Judge Steven Haddock, specially appointed to preside over the case after all Limestone County judges recused themselves, gave Patterson an opportunity to speak before pronouncing the sentence Tuesday afternoon.
"I'm deeply remorseful, heartbreakingly sorry for everything I've done," Patterson said in Limestone County Circuit Court.
Haddock said he had never received an explanation from Patterson as to why he committed the crimes. Unlike most of the hundreds of defendants in theft cases Haddock had sentenced in 24 years on the bench, "you're well educated, intelligent, and appear to have abundant family support. ... Your apologies and expressions of remorse ring pretty hollow."
Patterson, 38, pleaded guilty Oct. 30 to using his official position or office for personal gain, first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly and third-degree theft of property.
Haddock sentenced Patterson to 16 years in prison for each of two counts: unlawful use of his official position for personal gain and financial exploitation of an elderly person. The sentences are to run concurrently, with the first four years in prison followed by six years of supervised probation. If he completes the probation successfully, the remainder of his sentence will be suspended.
Haddock sentenced him to two years in prison, to run concurrently with the other counts, for third-degree theft of property. He also ordered him to pay $72,822 in restitution, which Patterson had agreed to when he pleaded guilty. Haddock ordered that the restitution be paid by Dec. 1, 2029, about five years after his prison term ends.
The state Attorney General's Office had asked that Patterson serve five years in prison, but Clark Morris, head of the special prosecutions unit, said after the hearing that she was satisfied with Haddock's ruling.
"Justice was served," she said. "People need to have faith in the justice system, and (Patterson) really hurt that faith."
The Attorney General’s Office said the ethics charge and the financial exploitation charge are Class B felonies that could have been punished by up to 20 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. The theft charge could have been punished by up to five years in prison and a $7,500 fine.
Patterson was indicted on the three counts in December 2019 by a special grand jury. He was on paid leave until he resigned his district judgeship in July. While on paid leave, he collected about $10,800 per month in salary.
He admitted to stealing $47,800 from the Limestone County Juvenile Court Services Fund that he oversaw as a judge, according to the Attorney General's Office.
Patterson also admitted that, while serving as a private attorney, he financially exploited Charles Lee Hardy, for whom he was a court-appointed conservator. Hardy, who died in December 2015, was a disabled military veteran living in a nursing home.
Hardy's daughter, Jessica Hardy, appeared at the hearing Tuesday and her statement was read by Assistant Attorney General Kyle Beckman. In the statement, she said Patterson lied to her repeatedly, and that Patterson still owes the estate $25,000. She said her mother is also disabled.
"While she forgives the defendant," Beckman said, she feels he must be held accountable.
Patterson also admitted that he stole from another conservatorship client, Rudolph Allen, while in private practice. According to the Attorney General's Office, Patterson stole $601 from Allen's account three years after he died in July 2015.
Haddock said Patterson's mother sent a letter to the court, but it was not included in the public court file.
"The judicial system in this state has no space for two types of justice," Haddock said, one for the "average Joe" and one for the privileged. He said a significant prison sentence was necessary to deter others from similar misconduct.
According to the Attorney General's Office, Patterson's crimes were in part prompted by the fact that he owed tens of thousands of dollars in state and federal taxes that were years past due, and collection agencies were seeking past-due payments from Patterson on loans over $100,000.
“It is fitting that Patterson has received a stern sentence for his crimes and that we have brought a measure of justice for his victims,” Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a statement. “He betrayed the citizens of Limestone County and exploited those who trusted him, stealing from the most vulnerable among us — children, the disabled and the elderly.
"This sentence serves to restore the public confidence in our judicial system and sends a strong warning that such despicable actions will not be tolerated, and all will be held equally to account under the law.”
Former Gov. Robert Bentley appointed Patterson to the bench in March 2016 after the retirement of former District Judge Jeanne Anderson, and Patterson ran unopposed later that year for a six-year term.
