Former Limestone County Superintendent Tom Sisk on Tuesday was sentenced to serve 18 months in federal prison for his part in a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme to falsify public school enrollment in order to receive state education funding.
Sisk pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in April 2021 and faced up to five years in prison. He was fined $15,000 and ordered to pay $13,000 in restitution. He was not taken into custody Tuesday but awaits a date to report to prison, according to U.S. Department of Justice spokesman Doug Howard.
Sisk was one of four defendants to plead guilty in the fraud scheme and is the first to be sentenced. Another defendant in the case was found guilty by federal jurors in March.
The other three defendants to enter guilty pleas — former Athens Superintendent William L. “Trey” Holladay III, retired teacher Gregory “Greg” Earl Corkren and former Marengo Academy football coach David “Webb” Tutt — are scheduled for sentencing today.
Holladay, Corkren and Tutt each face a sentence of up to five years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine. Corkren faces an additional two-year sentence and up to $250,000 fine for the aggravated identity theft charge.
The Alabama State Department of Education wants defendants to repay $5.7 million paid to Athens City Schools for the 2016-17 and 2017-18 school years. The defendants falsely enrolled private school students as virtual public school students. Sisk admitted in federal court in April 2021 to funneling money through a charity and personally receiving about $13,000 in the scheme.
The state department told federal officials it had recouped funding from Limestone and Conecuh counties, but did not state the amounts.
Former Athens school administrator William Richard “Rick” Carter Jr. was found guilty of conspiracy, four counts of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft in March. Carter faces up to 20 years in prison in addition to fines and restitution. U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson rejected Carter’s motion for a new trial. Carter will be sentenced in August.
According to Sisk's plea agreement, Sisk and Corkren agreed that Corkren would provide students for Limestone County Virtual School and, in exchange, Sisk would pay Corkren a monthly fee for each student that Corkren provided. Sisk in the plea agreement acknowledged he and Corkren knew that many of these students were private school students who were not actually receiving a full-time education from Limestone County Schools.
Sisk and Corkren agreed on a contract between the school system and Ed Op, which Sisk executed for the school district. In the contract approved by the Limestone County school board, Ed Op would be paid $45 per student serviced each month. Sisk, however, instructed Corkren to invoice Limestone County Schools at a rate of $55 per student per month, with Corkren setting aside the extra money.
Later, Sisk instructed Corkren to pay the excess money to a charity, referred to as Charity A in the plea agreement. During an in-person meeting, Sisk wrote the name of Charity A on a napkin and an address for Charity A where Corkren should send the check. The address was Sisk’s personal residence.
Sisk gave the $15,000 he received to the charity, but around Jan. 20, 2017, Sisk caused Charity A to wire $13,000 from its account to a personal account of Sisk’s. Sisk then used money obtained from Ed Op through Charity A for personal expenses, including trips to New Orleans and Denver and expenditures at hobby shops, according to the plea agreement.
Sisk would later send a letter to Corkren canceling the contract between Limestone County Schools and Ed Op. He also sent a letter to the State Department of Education reporting that the school district had included private school students in its fall 2016 average daily membership report and asking that those students be removed and that the school district not receive funding for those students.
The Alabama Department of Education complied with the request and the school district did not receive funding for the private school students.
