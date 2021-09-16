Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, previously sentenced to three years after being convicted of two felonies, will serve his time in the Franklin County Jail, according to an order by Judge Pamela Baschab.
Baschab had previously ruled that Blakely would serve his sentence in a county jail outside Limestone County. In Wednesday's order, Baschab said Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver had agreed to accept custody of the former sheriff.
Blakely is currently out of jail on $50,000 bond pending resolution of his appeal of the conviction and sentence.
Blakely, 70, was convicted Aug. 2 of first-degree theft and use of official position or office for personal gain. He was automatically removed from office upon his conviction, and Gov. Kay Ivey on Sept. 1 appointed Joshua McLaughlin to complete his term.
Blakely, who was in his 10th consecutive term, was the state's longest serving sheriff at the time of his removal.
