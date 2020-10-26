ATHENS — A former Limestone County Community Corrections officer was charged with sex crimes involving three victims, the state Attorney General's Office announced today.
James Michael Hardaway, 61, of Elkmont, was arrested Friday and taken to the Limestone County Jail, according to the Attorney General's Office. Hardaway was released from jail after posting a $90,000 bond, according to court records.
The case was presented to a Limestone County grand jury Tuesday, resulting in an indictment returned against Hardaway on Friday.
According to the attorney general's statement, the indictment charges Hardaway with:
• Three counts of custodial sexual misconduct by engaging in sexual conduct with three different victims who were in the custody of the Limestone County Community Corrections program while he was an officer of that program; and
• Three counts of using his position as a public employee of the Limestone County Community Corrections program to solicit or receive sexual services from these three victims.
If convicted, according to the statement, Hardaway faces a maximum penalty of two to 20 years for the ethics violations, which are class B felonies, and one year and a day to 10 years for custodial sexual misconduct, a class C felony.
