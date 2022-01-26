ATHENS — Plans for a park on the former site of Pilgrim's Pride progressed this week as the Athens City Council approved rezoning 31.7 acres of the property.
The council on Monday rezoned the area where Pryor Park will be located from Traditional Institutional and Traditional Neighborhood 3 District to Traditional Planned Unit Development.
At least a portion of the property will need to be rezoned again if the council continues with the plan to have a residential area in the park.
The property is located at the northwest corner of Pryor Street and Boardwalk Main Street. Twelve years ago, it was the site of Pilgrim’s Pride Corp.
The council has not approved funding for the planned park.
