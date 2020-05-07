ATHENS — The Forrest Street bridges in Athens opened to traffic today at 2 p.m., with a short ribbon-cutting celebrating the completion of the project.
The bridges were closed in March 2019 and are re-opening ahead of schedule. The work was expected to be finished this summer.
The 1.26-mile project included resurfacing from the Lindsay Lane roundabout to U.S. 31, widening the shoulders and adding sidewalks connecting to the Swan Creek Greenway (a National Recreation Trail) and to businesses at U.S. 31 and Forrest Street.
The project was paid for with a nearly $2.56 million Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program grant from the Alabama Department of Transportation and about $1.45 million from the City of Athens.
The new bridges replaced two structures that did not meet current safety standards, had structural deficiencies and had exceeded their life expectancy.
