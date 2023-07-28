ATHENS — The organization responsible for recruiting industry to Limestone County wants a 33% increase in its appropriation from the Limestone County Commission because its workload has increased in the growing county.
The Limestone County Economic Development Association asked during a commission meeting this month that its allocation be increased by $30,000, to $120,000. The LCEDA was one of several organizations, including nonprofits, submitting appropriation requests to the commission during two meetings this month.
Bethany Shockney, LCEDA president and CEO, said her organization has been receiving a $90,000 allotment from the Limestone County Commission since 2009. She said she had never asked previously for an increase.
“We have reorganized our staff to be out in the community more and to serve the community more and with that comes additional operational expenses,” she said.
Shockney said their staff has increased from two employees to three and more funding is needed to support the additional staff.
“With the expertise we have on the staff, we can offer more support and services to our community,” she said.
With the additional staff and staff expertise, Shockney said, comes many expenses.
“Professional development, travel expenses, I’ve got to have additional transportation,” she said. “We have to reimburse for mileage for people driving all over the county and across the state. The more you get involved, the more expenses that come with that, obviously; it’s all directly proportional.”
Shockney said they have been doing additional workforce development activities.
“A lot more engagement with our companies,” she said. “The more you’re engaged in the community, the more it costs. (The additional funding) would give us a little more resources to provide more services to the community.”
Shockney said additional staff are needed with the growth the county has seen since they had an increased allotment.
“We have had over $4.3 billion in capital investments and over 10,800 jobs since 2009,” she said.
Limestone County’s population was 82,782 in 2010, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In 2020 the population grew to 103,570. The estimated population in 2022 increased 7.1% from 2020 to 110,900.
If the commission does not grant the LCEDA the extra funding, Shockney said, they will still continue on like they always have.
“We’ll just have to rely on some partnerships and try to work with companies to sponsor things,” she said. “We’ll make it work no matter what we do, it’s just the more resources we have the more services we can provide to the community.”
Shockney said LCEDA also receives funding through Tennessee Valley Authority in-lieu-of-tax payments, private partnerships and the city of Athens. The city allocated $95,000 to LCEDA in fiscal 2023.
--
Other requests
Claire Tribble, Keep Athens Limestone Beautiful executive director, asked the commission for $40,000 at last week’s commission meeting. In fiscal 2023 the organization received $25,000.
“We have depleted our household hazardous waste collection fund,” Tribble said in the meeting. "This past year was our largest turnout since 2020; we had 491 cars come through.”
Tribble said it is clearly a needed service for the whole county.
“We would also like to put more into education and get back in the schools,” she said. “We’re working with several different avenues to get more programs and new funding. But I would like to go further with that, especially with recycling kicking off, getting back in the county schools.”
Tribble said in the meeting that they also would like to put more funds in their general budget for cleanup efforts.
Chris Becker, county extension coordinator for the Limestone County Extension Office, asked the commission for an allocation of $15,000 at last week’s meeting. His office received no allocation for fiscal 2023, which ends Sept. 30.
“These funds will help us continue to deliver programming in 4-H, youth development, agriculture, human sciences and community development,” Becker said in the meeting.
Becker said that 93% of Alabama counties help fund their own extension services.
“Since 1914, the way that extension has been developed, it’s a partnership through federal, state and local government dollars,” he said.
Lori Wilson, Learn to Read Council treasurer, asked the commission for a $7,500 allocation at the July 3 commission meeting. The organization received $3,500 for fiscal 2023.
“We were trying to add a new employee but so far the grants that we have requested for that new employee have fallen through,” Wilson said in the meeting.
Wilson said their three employees have not received a raise in several years. She said it would be respectful to give them an increase this year.
Two other organizations asked the commission for the same allocation as fiscal 2023:
• Athens Main Street — $18,000
• Limestone Child Advocacy Center — $24,000
The commission has not scheduled a date to vote on the appropriations requests.
