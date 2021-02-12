Four high school seniors in Athens earned a place on the National Merit finalist list.
The seniors are Connor Higgins and Caroline Chesnut, of Athens High, and Genevieve O’Shea and Jake Elliott, of Athens Renaissance.
The students will compete for almost $33 million in scholarship money. A committee will use a variety of information, including the finalist’s academic record, information about the school’s curricula and grading system, two sets of test scores, the high school official’s written recommendation, information about the student's activities and leadership, and the finalist’s essay, to determine the scholarship recipients.
