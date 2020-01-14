Former University of Alabama and NFL football player, Siran Stacy, will speak at a Martin Luther King Jr. CommUNITY Breakfast at Athens State University’s Center for Lifelong Learning on Jan. 24.
The free event organized by the Center for Lifelong Learning and the Center for Leadership and Ethics at Athens State will begin at 8:30 a.m. To register for the event at 121 S. Marion St., Athens, visit eventbrite.com/e/community-breakfast-featuring-siran-stacy-tickets-89354817665.
