ATHENS — A free drive-thru COVID-19 test site is open Mondays through Saturdays at the old Limestone County Veterans Building at 100 Pryor St. W. in Athens.
Hosted by Nomi Health with the Alabama Department of Public Health, the test site is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Health officials said rapid testing is not available.
For more information, call 205-927-3438. People are encouraged not to call the veterans museum. The museum is not affiliated with the testing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.