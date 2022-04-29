Tonight in downtown Athens will be Fridays After Five, and Marion Street between Washington Street and Market Street will be closed for the event starting at 5:30 p.m.
Food trucks will set up at 4:30 p.m. in the parking spaces in front of the Courthouse on the Washington Street side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.