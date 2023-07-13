ATHENS — David Malone calls the site of Fort Henderson and the old Trinity High School one of the most historically significant spots in Limestone County.
“This place was a fort during the Civil War. The Black man fought for his freedom here,” said Malone, president of the Athens Limestone Community Association that's working to preserve the site. “First he was enslaved on this property, then he fought for his freedom on the same property and eventually he was educated here. So this property is very important to African Americans, especially in Limestone County.”
As part of its preservation effort, the ALCA is trying to educate a younger generation about the site's importance. That effort included the Trinity Fun Fest for kids on Wednesday, according to Jackie Warner, an ALCA board member.
"We want them to understand that we want to preserve the legacy. We think by teaching them more about their own history it will allow them to really move forward and be the future of what we are here,” Warner said.
She said the ALCA partnered with Little Zion Missionary Baptist Church and the Boys and Girls Club of Athens to have children come visit the Pincham-Lincoln Community Center that uses part of the old Trinity High and is at 606 Trinity Circle. She said they had 35 kids and 10 volunteers/chaperones there Wednesday and expect another 35 kids for a second Fun Fest on Saturday. She said children would create model forts, learn more about the high school and fort and learn about the ALCA while they were on the grounds.
In 1908, Trinity High School was built and opened as an all African American school but was closed in 1970 due to a desegregation order. Two buildings are left of the old school, the building that was renovated to become Pincham-Lincoln Community Center and a theater around the back of the building.
Warner said the ALCA has a three-stage plan to continue improving the site. Phase one is having the Trinity Fun Fest, phase two is establishing a trail around the land that would outline Fort Henderson, and phase three would be the transformation of the old theater into a museum.
She said the ALCA has "all kinds of artifacts. All types of things that are housed at the Veterans Museum, some in other areas of Athens City. We want to bring all of that together and have a museum that anyone in the community or elsewhere can come visit.”
Warner said she made the decision to join the board of the ALCA because her mom was an alumna of Trinity High School.
Founded in 1981, the ALCA bought what used to be Trinity High School in 2007 and had the main building renovated. Ever since then they have been holding events for the local community trying to educate them on the area’s history.
“My parents and my grandparents attended school here,” Malone said. “In fact my father finished school here in 1946, I finished school here in 1966.”
Fort Henderson was a key defense point for the Union during the Civil War. It was built in 1864 as an earthen-work fort. Earthen-work forts were most notably known for the construction of a moat around the fort, with the walls being made out of the ground that was dug up. The garrison of the fort contained men from the 106th, 110th and 111th divisions of the U.S. Colored Troops. Many in the ranks were former slaves from the Limestone County area.
The Union briefly lost possession of the site during battles in the fall of 1864.
Carolyn Williams is another board member of the ALCA and says events at the center have increased in frequency because of a TVA Cares Package given by the city of Athens. Earlier this year, TVA and Athens Utilities donated $55,000 to local nonprofits, and one of those recipients was the ALCA.
Williams is one of the last graduating members of the school, graduating in 1969, and looks back on her time there fondly.
“Those teachers here were like our parents. The structure was so biblical because the parents and teachers collaborated and made sure their children developed and moved to a better place,” Williams said.
Williams said she met some of the famous alumni such as Robert Pincham, who the community center was named after. She also said she graduated from Trinity with James C. Watkins, a ceramic artist. Watkins' work has been exhibited around the globe in 45 solo exhibitions and 170 group exhibitions including the Clinton Library in Arkansas, and Smithsonian Institute in Washington D.C., according to jcwclayworks.com.
Charlotte Fulton was a member of the ALCA and has since retired but returns to help with events and be a sort of historian for the grounds. She has written a book on the history of the land called “Holding the Fort.”
“The school started in 1865 weeks after the war ended. Its first location was first in a Baptist church, then in an old school, and then a new school that the students helped build. All of this happened at the train tracks, approximately where the train depot is (in Athens). The building that the students built burned in 1907 and the school moved up here in 1908,” said Fulton.
Fulton said before the school was constructed the teacher who founded it, Mary Fletcher Wells, was originally not going to work in that area due to the degradation of their current school house. The American Missionaries Association, the sponsor for the school, said they would not build another one and she would have to move away.
“The community just couldn't have that. They had just won the right to an education; they just couldn't give it up. They told her to contact the American Missionaries Association and tell them to leave her there because they would build the building themselves. Obviously they couldn’t do it by themselves but for two summers they made thousands of bricks,” Fulton said. “The American Missionaries Association did help them build it and it was constructed in 1882 and it burned in 1907 and that sent them up here.”
According to Fulton, when the school was first constructed Wells recorded that her students ranged from 5 years old to 70 years old.
Fulton also shared some stories of famous alumni that had graduated from the school including Charles Eric Lincoln, who the building is partly named after. Lincoln graduated in the class of 1939 and went on to become a professor at Duke University. His cousin Pincham graduated in 1942 and became a justice of the Appellate Court of Illinois, eventually running for mayor of Chicago. Robert W. Penn, also in the class of 1939, went on to serve as a judge in the Toledo Municipal Court from 1984 to 1995. She said Penn would regularly walk 6 miles every day to get to Trinity High School. She recalled reading stories of the teachers putting Penn in the furnace room to heat him up if he had walked in the rain.
Kynlee Gardner and Kirby Wrights, 8, were two of the children at the Fun Fest on Wednesday. They were building small forts out of blocks to compete against other groups around the room. Wrights said her favorite part of the experience was getting to learn about all the “shooting stuff.” Gardner said she was having fun putting trees on her model fort.
Kayden Shepard, 7, said he was really enjoying creating the diorama and playing with the “army men."
