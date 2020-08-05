An independent contractor who provides garbage collection in the unincorporated areas of Limestone County is feeling the pinch from the COVID-19 pandemic, with higher dumping bills due to more garbage to pick up.
Stuart Gatlin, of CCS Garbage Service, told the Limestone County Commission on Monday that the business’s garbage dumping bills have increased by “a considerable amount” for the months April through July, “I guess from everybody staying at home.”
For the last four months, “we’re pushing (an increase of) $54,000 versus last year’s dumping expenses” for those same months, Gatlin said. The accounting he provided the commission at a work session showed an increase for those four months this year of $53,292.69, compared to the same months in 2019.
In July, the dumping expenses were nearly $18,000 higher than for July 2019, according to Gatlin. Dumping rates haven’t increased, “it’s just the amount of garbage has increased a lot,” he said. “Who knows how long it will continue.”
“I understand your pain,” said Commission Chairman Collin Daly. After the commission discussed a couple of possible options, Daly asked Gatlin to provide expenses for both years so the commission can analyze “last year’s run and this year’s run side by side.”
CCS collects only household solid waste to be taken to the BFI Transfer Station in Athens. Monthly billing for residential garbage service is included on the residential electric bill from Athens Utilities, and according to Limestone County Administrator Pam Carter, a customer pays $12.96 a month for the garbage service, and CCS Garbage Service is paid $10.47 per customer. A $1 collection fee goes to Athens Utilities and the rest goes toward litter crew operations in the county’s districts.
The number of garbage service customers in July was 23,479, and that number fluctuates, Carter said.
Residential customers may put out up to six garbage cans or bags not exceeding 40 pounds in all, according to Carter.
“We’ve got limits, but we’ve tried to be easy with those,” Gatlin said.
In other business, the commission approved a change in location for a polling place in Elkmont, and the Elkmont Town Council on Monday night passed a resolution approving the move.
The polling place will move from Elkmont Town Hall on Upper Fort Hampton Road to the Elkmont Volunteer Fire Department at 19667 Sandlin Road, said Limestone County Probate Judge Charles Woodroof. The move will be permanent, he said.
“Space is limited” for voting at the town hall, while “the parking’s good, the access is good” at the new location, Woodroof said.
According to county Elections Director Bobbi Bailey, there were 2,184 registered voters at the Elkmont location as of the first week in July.
The board of registrars will send notices of the change to voters at that polling place, Woodroof said.
