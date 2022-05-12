Officials from Athens Utilities and the Athens Fire Department said a gas line was ruptured near the site of the Whataburger under construction on U.S. 72 East this afternoon. Citizens were evacuated from the area, but the fire department said it was able to contain the leak.
The fire department recommended people stay out of the area near 1321 U.S. 72 E. for the next few hours. An official with the department said westbound lanes on U.S. 72 have closed and that eastbound lanes will more than likely close.
