Stan Smith, who has worked in the equine industry for most of his life, wants to share his love of horses without anyone even having to take the reins.
Smith, the owner of Stan Smith Horsemanship & Farrier Services in Athens, was granted a franchise for a horse-and-buggy service by the Athens City Council on Monday night, and he plans to sell 15- to 20-minute rides for groups of up to four people, and longer rides for weddings, senior photos, marriage proposals and other special occasions in the downtown area.
“I can share my horses with people who don’t ride horses,” said Smith, 61, an Athens native. “There’s so much interest in it.”
The business Smith launched about six years ago provides farrier services, horsemanship clinics and coaching for mustang and thoroughbred makeovers, or competitions. The horse-drawn carriage service will operate as Wild Hearts Cowboy Carriage Rides. Smith owns two quarter horses, a miniature donkey and one 10-year-old mustang named "U." The mustang will pull the buggies for now.
Smith, who retired from Steelcase about a year and a half ago after 28 years with the company, has five buggies in all, including a white “wedding buggy” with two seats facing each other.
Teresa Todd, the president of the Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association, said the business will benefit Athens.
“He will be a big draw for tourism,” Todd said. “We’ll have (rides available) at our events and festivals” like the North Pole Stroll in December.
Smith started riding and training horses at a young age, learning to shoe horses from his father at age 14 and honing the craft at age 18 at Oklahoma State Horseshoeing School. He competed in rodeos and served as a “pick-up man,” helping riders safely dismount after their eight-second rides.
He got involved with training mustangs and was a trainer in 15 Extreme Mustang Makeover competitions, consistently placing in the top 10. The competitions are presented by the Mustang Heritage Foundation, whose mission is to ensure the successful private placement of wild horses and burros removed from public lands.
Smith said trainers and mustangs spend about 120 days working together to prepare for the competitions. At the end of the events, all of the horses are available to the public by competitive bid.
“I bought the mustang I competed with four years ago in Fort Worth, Texas,” Smith said. “We placed seventh in that one” against about 55 other competitors.
The mustang's name is a testament to its past.
“She has a ‘U’ brand on her neck for ‘unwanted’ because no one had adopted her,” Smith said.
