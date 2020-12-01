Limestone County was awarded a $301,000 Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs Community Development Block Grant for pavement and drainage improvements on Chapman Hollow Road.
The road is south of the town of Lester.
Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly said the project will help with flooding issues that have occurred in this area for years.
