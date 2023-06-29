A $600,000 grant will allow Limestone County to construct a building for recycling services that officials hope will give it the revenue it needs to expand recycling operations and provide drop-off spots throughout the county.
The county had to shut down its recycling service last year, and created a single drop-off site for recycling three months ago.
After 42 years of operation, the Athens-Limestone Recycling Center, which was run by the nonprofit Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful, shut down in July 2022 because the facility on Lucas Ferry Road in Athens was being sold by the building owner Custom Polymers PET. KALB was not allowed to renew the lease.
KALB decided to discontinue its involvement in the recycling business. Limestone County started a scaled-down drop-off recycling program on April 3, the same day its new solid waste service began.
Limestone County Attorney Drew Dill said the county applied for the $600,000 Alabama Department of Environmental Management grant a few months ago. He said they found out this month that they were awarded the grant. There is no county match, Dill said.
“There are some stipulations but they’re nothing that I think is onerous,” Dill said.
Collin Daly, Limestone County Commission chairman, said they plan to use the money to construct a recycling building.
Limestone County Engineer Marc Massey said the building will give the county more revenue.
"Currently we're having to carry all of our recyclables to a location for them to sort and process," he said. "They actually sell those recyclables off. So, this would give us the ability to take that step in-house where we could sort and prepare the materials to be shipped off so that the county recycling program could actually recoup those funds that are paid out for those materials."
Massey said that being able to process the recyclables in-house and sell them will lead to more revenue, allowing the recycling program to expand.
"The goal is to create additional locations for the general public to be able to drop off materials so they don't have to drive into Athens if they live farther out," Massey said. "There would be recycle locations available for them in other areas of the county, but we need some investment to be able to do that."
Daly said a lot of the equipment — including a baler for cardboard, paper, aluminum and plastic — that was at the previous recycling location now belongs to the county and can be used in the planned facility.
"It’ll be a building to put our baler and all that in; a recycling center facility like we had,” he said.
The grant, Daly said, should cover the cost of the structure.
“There’ll be some other cost in there,” he said. “We’ve got some money in the recycling (budget)."
Daly said they received the maximum amount for the grant.
“It’s almost unheard of to get a big grant like that with no match involved,” he said. “If we had never gotten the grant, we would never have been able to build the building."
Dill said the grant will help the county financially.
“We had applied for this grant in order to ease the burden of all the start-up cost on the citizens of Limestone County,” he said. “That’s why we were excited; this just makes it easier. I think the commission has said they are committed to making the recycling program work.”
Both the drop-off recycling program and the solid waste service are currently located on the same 7 acres at 1301 N. Jefferson St. in Athens. However, Daly said this may only be a temporary location for recycling. He said they have been looking at other properties to purchase as a site for the planned recycling building.
“We’re hoping we’ll have a permanent location nailed down in the next couple of months," Daly said. "We could build (at the Jefferson Street site) if we wanted to, but we’re just kind of looking to see which direction (to go). We haven’t really got a 100% location nailed down just yet. We’re hoping between now and October when we do our budget stuff for the year, we’ll have a plan together of which direction we’re going.”
Daly said he would like for the county to offer a recycling pickup service in the future, which he said is more feasible since the county began its own garbage pickup service.
“(Athens) does have curbside pickup service,” he said. “We’re not saying we won’t do it, but I’m not saying we will either. ... We will definitely explore that opportunity in the future. And by us getting into this (solid waste) program, we’ll have an automated truck; it’s something we may very well look into in the future.”
