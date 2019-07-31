GREENBRIER — A Limestone County man was in serious condition after his house caught on fire about noon Tuesday, authorities said.
Authorities said John Isaac Thatch, 83, was airlifted to the UAB Burn Center after being removed from the brick home at 3629 Pryor Road, near Swancott Road, in the Greenbrier community of southeastern Limestone County.
Witnesses said Thatch’s neighbors and a postal carrier helped Thatch escape the flames. A neighbor told Huntsville television station WAAY-31 that Thatch had serious burns on his left side and forehead.
Stephen Young, a spokesman with the Limestone Sheriff’s Office, said the department has sent an investigator and deputy to the house to help determine the cause of the fire.
“It’s standard practice for our department if somebody is injured in a fire to investigate to see if anything was suspicious,” Young said.
The Segers Volunteer Fire Department in Madison, Tanner Volunteer Fire Department, Huntsville Fire and Rescue and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. also responded to the fire, Young said.
