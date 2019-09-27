The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that Reed Contracting will close the existing on-ramp from Greenbrier Road to Interstate 565 eastbound at Exit 3 on Wednesday.
The closure, set to begin at about 8 a.m., will accommodate milling, paving and other work to complete the new on-ramp. The new on-ramp is expected to open by late Saturday.
Motorists traveling Greenbrier Road to I-565 eastbound must take alternate routes. They may take the north service road, Alabama 20, from Greenbrier Road to County Line Road to access I-565 eastbound. Message boards will be in place to notify motorists of the closure.
The old off-ramp from I-565 eastbound to Greenbrier Road, which was closed last fall, will remain closed.
Both eastbound ramps are being reconfigured as part of a $10.26 million interchange modifications project to improve safety and traffic flow at the interchange.
The new off-ramp from I-565 eastbound to Greenbrier Road is expected to open later this year, and the project is expected to be completed in spring 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.