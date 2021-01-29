Beginning Monday, at 7 a.m., Greenbrier Road at the Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing in Limestone County will be permanently closed to through traffic for railroad improvements in the area.
Traffic control will be in place to notify motorists of the road closure at the railroad crossing. Motorists should use the newly built Greenbrier Parkway and Old Highway 20 to access businesses and residences in this area.
For more details on roadwork projects and alerts, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/RoadworkUpdates.
