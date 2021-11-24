ATHENS — An Ohio-based company with operations in Decatur has decided to build a new plant manufacturing roll form steel products in Athens because the city had a large property available and access to truck and rail transportation.
Gregory Industries said it will eventually have 100 workers at a planned $30 million, 325,000-square-foot facility on 83 acres in Elm Industrial Park. The plant will manufacture products like highway guardrail panels and strut channels, which are metal framing used to hang piping and lighting.
The jobs will be in manufacturing, maintenance and supervision. Workers will be hired over several years, said Mike Rothacher, Gregory's executive vice president.
He hopes the Athens plant will employ between 20 and 25 workers within the first year of operation.
“It depends a great deal upon the construction timeline though. Everybody’s so busy down there right now,” Rothacher said from his Ohio office.
The company hopes to begin construction in March 2022 and be operational by fall 2022.
Gregory Industries is headquartered in Canton, Ohio, and has about 160 employees there. Gregory has operated the Decatur location, called Mid-Ohio Tubing, about three years. The Decatur plant on Willo Industrial Drive Southeast makes steel tubing and has about 40 employees, according to Rothacher.
Gregory Industries manufactures highway safety barriers, metal framing channels, tubing, and other roll form steel products.
“We’re very excited at the prospect of creating more jobs, and more business in northern Alabama," said Matt Gregory, CEO of Gregory Industries.
Ronnie Marks, mayor of Athens said, “With all the growth our area is experiencing, this investment by Gregory Industries will also help provide products needed for highway safety projects.”
Rothacher said Athens was chosen because of its space. “We need a fair amount of storage for our highway products because it’s stored outdoors and there was a pretty large piece of property available there in Limestone County.”
“And it’s close to a railroad site and it’s also close to several highways, so that was good for us as well,” Rothacher said.
The Athens site will include a warehouse and a couple of manufacturing buildings.
“This is yet another example of our growing and diverse industry base," said Bethany Shockney, president, and CEO of the Limestone County Economic Development Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.