Gov. Kay Ivey is taking part in a groundbreaking ceremony this afternoon for the first onsite automotive supplier for the $1.6 billion Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA plant being built in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County.
DaikyoNishikawa (DNUS) announced in May it would invest $110 million to build a plant that will produce large resin parts such as bumpers and instrument panels.
The 3 p.m. event will be at 27028 Old Highway 20 in Madison.
This will be the first U.S. facility for the auto parts manufacturer, and it is expected to create 380 jobs.
Joining the governor will be DNUS officials, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and other local and economic development officials.
