Elkmont High student Dilyn Barron developed an interest in styling hair when she was only 4 and soon was practicing on mannequin heads that her mother brought home from cosmetology classes.
“I would braid their hair and curl it,” Dilyn said.
Now 17, Dilyn has continued to develop her hairstyling skills, and that helped her become Limestone County Schools' first student to earn a gold medal in cosmetology in a national competition, according to Glennis Black, an instructor at the county's Career Technical Center.
Dilyn, who'll be a senior this fall, placed first in the nation last month in the cosmetology competition. Black said her ability to cut different hairstyles and her knowledge of hair color formulas helped her to win.
“We’ve had three bronze winners and one silver winner, but (Dilyn) is the first gold winner,” Black said of the cosmetology competition.
Dilyn is following in the footsteps of her mother, who started cutting and styling hair professionally when she was about the age her daughter is now.
“This is my 27th year,” said Kellie Barron, 44, a hairstylist at Ellis & Co. Salon in Elkmont.
Dilyn started cutting hair with her mother and her coworkers at the salon in 2020. Kellie said she believed her daughter had been ready to work in a professional salon “much longer than before she started.”
Kellie had encouraged her daughter to follow her passion about 10 years earlier by bringing home the mannequin heads.
“She was so little. It was just a few years after that I told her dad, ‘She’s got the knack. If she wants to do it, then she’s ready,’” Kellie said. “I think she’s been ready since she was at least 13.”
Dilyn was already a proficient hairstylist by the time she began taking cosmetology courses at the technical center as a sophomore. She said one of the biggest reasons she started taking the courses, including from Black, was to help her get state certified as a Class 2 barber and cosmetologist.
“Black is preparing me for the state board, which is the test you have to take when you get done with the technical center,” Barron said. “Here (at the salon), everyone has their own way of doing stuff, so I watch them and learn to put my own twist on things.”
Kellie said winning a national competition in cosmetology is no easy feat.
“That is why I’m really proud of her,” Kellie said. “Usually, these accomplishments come from seniors and she did this before her senior year even started.”
Dilyn spent three days cutting and styling hair at the National SkillsUSA competition at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta beginning on June 20. Her final day was spent researching color formulas and applying them to different hairstyles.
“We had to do a hair color that complemented our long-hair design,” Dilyn said. “That’s like an updo that you see at proms or weddings. I chose a hair formula that worked best for my updo, so that’s how I color-coded my formula with my updo.”
Dilyn's updos — when hair is put up to keep it out of the client's face — won her the gold medal, according to Black.
Dilyn also aced the timed haircut round of the competition where students were given 45 minutes and a picture of a hairstyle they had to replicate on a mannequin head.
The first day of the competition focuses on soft skills, where students do mock in-person and over-the-phone job interviews with judges.
“She had to fill out a resume and a job application,” Black said. “She was interviewed, so she had to use her verbal skills and that side of it.”
Dilyn also had to take two written tests: one that covered the entire cosmetology curriculum and one that covered the SkillsUSA competition.
SkillsUSA is a nonprofit national education association that serves middle school, secondary school, and college/post-secondary students seeking careers in trade, technical and skilled service professions. Their programs include local, state and national competitions where students display career technical education occupational and leadership skills.
“I was so thankful for the opportunity to go (compete),” Dilyn said.
Dilyn said she plans on taking more hair color and hair extension classes and obtaining work in a salon after she graduates high school.
“I want to eventually own my own salon,” she said.
---
Lawrence County
Two students from Lawrence County who graduated in May also participated in the National SkillsUSA competition.
Cody Seay, from Lawrence County High, competed in Electronics Technology and finished in the top 20 in the nation. Nick Dunlap from Hatton High was one of seven voting delegates who helped elect the National SkillsUSA officers for the 2022-23 year.
