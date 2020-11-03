ATHENS — The Athens City Council voted unanimously to appoint Councilman Wayne Harper as its president and Councilman Chris Seibert as president pro tem, for one-year terms, at an organizational meeting on Monday.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks, reelected in the August municipal election, and the five City Council members, including new District 4 representative Dana Henry, took the oaths of office on Monday.
