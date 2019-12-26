ATHENS — Limestone County sheriff's deputies arrested an armed Harvest man after he burglarized a Madison business and assaulted a pursuing officer Wednesday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Nicholas Claude Green, 24, was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree theft, breaking and entering a vehicle, aggravated assault on a police officer, attempting to elude, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $14,500.
A statement from the Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call at Import Auto, 30585 U.S. 72 in Madison, where they said Green was caught burglarizing the business. The owner, who was asleep in the living quarters of the business, heard glass break at the front of the store. The suspect was captured on security video “shopping” the cars on the lot and then throwing a rock through the front window of the business to gain entry, according to the statement.
The report said Green entered the business and began stealing keys to the vehicles. He entered the garage attached to the front office and located a Madison City police car, which he unlawfully entered. At that time, the owner saw Green and ordered him to stop and pointed a gun at the suspect. The suspect, armed with a knife, fled on foot after the owner fired shots in the air, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The report said Deputy Danny Craig was in the area and observed Green on Hatchett Road East. Craig ordered Green to stop, but the suspect then fled into a wooded area and was later apprehended by the deputy.
Craig sustained minor physical injuries during the apprehension. Craig found drug paraphernalia and stolen property from the business on Green’s person, the Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators responded and arrested Green, who also has other outstanding warrants against him from other law enforcement agencies.
The Sheriff’s Office said additional charges are likely.
