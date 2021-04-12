State troopers said a Harvest man died in a two-car accident in Madison County that involved a Elkmont driver on Sunday night.
Troopers said the accident killed Gideon Owino Okungu, 33, of Harvest. He was driving a 1999 BMW 3231C when it collided with a Kia Optima driven by Chase Smithart, 23, of Elkmont.
In a statement, the troopers said Smithart was driving the KIA that crossed the center line and collided head-on with the victim's car about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Okungu was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which occurred on Harvest Road near Wall Triana Highway, about four miles north of Madison.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is continuing to investigate, the news release said.
