ATHENS — The Athens City Council got its first female council member in about eight years Monday and the fourth in its history, and she said her gender will provide a different perspective to the council.
Dana Sims Henry, sworn in Monday, said that her election to be the District 4 council representative in Athens is “very humbling.”
“I’m excited about this opportunity,” Henry said. “I want Athens to be the best version of itself it can be.”
In a 4-0 vote at a special called meeting Monday, council members approved a resolution appointing Henry, who won last Tuesday’s District 4 council race, to fill the vacancy for the remainder of Joseph Cannon’s unexpired term. Cannon became the Limestone County license commissioner in October.
Henry took the oath of office from City Attorney Shane Black with her husband, Scott Henry, standing by her side.
The council also met to canvass the official results of Tuesday’s municipal election, in which Mayor Ronnie Marks, who faced three challengers, was reelected. The council also heard the results of the provisional ballot count from City Clerk Annette Barnes.
Council President Frank Travis, who worked with Henry on the Athens-Limestone Public Library Foundation board, said after the meeting: “I think she’s going to be an awesome addition to the council.”
Henry’s first council meeting as a member will be Sept. 14, and she will take part in hearings that week for the city’s proposed fiscal 2021 budget.
The total official vote count in the mayor's race, including provisional votes, is: Marks, 1,975; Russell Johnson, 1,138; Brian Terry, 387; and Mark Wilson, 154. Of the 28 provisional ballots verified and approved for counting by the Limestone County Board of Registrars, Marks received 13; Johnson, nine; Terry, three; and Wilson, three.
Henry’s official vote count is 473, while her opponent, Marcia Day, received 433 votes. Henry received three provisional votes and Day received two.
Henry is the fourth woman to serve on the Athens council, and the first woman to serve since the late Mignon Bowers’ term as District 1’s council member ended in 2012.
“It’s been a while since there’s been a female voice on the City Council,” she said. “I do feel like I will bring a different perspective” as a woman, a working mom and someone with close ties to local youth and young families. “I want (young people’s) voices to be heard at the city level.”
The Henrys have a son, Mitchell, who is a student at Auburn University.
“I also bring the perspective of a small business owner,” she said.
Henry, 52, is a second-generation small business owner, operating Hyatt & Sims Inc., a custom-framing business on the Limestone County Courthouse Square. She and her husband also have a travel planning business at the same location.
Henry said her priorities include making sure the city’s growth is well managed. Athens' population increased 25% from almost 21,900 in April 2010 to an estimated 27,366 in July 2019, putting it among the state’s fastest-growing cities.
“I would love to see some retail opportunities on the western part of town,” she said.
Henry hadn’t planned to make Athens her home again after graduating from the University of Alabama, but she quickly made friends here and got involved with civic organizations.
“I realized it was a fun place to be,” she said. “I realized that in a small town you can have a direct impact in your community. I like really that.”
In 1994, Henry joined the framing business that her mother (the late Martha Sims) bought in 1979, for what Henry thought would be a temporary venture.
“I found that I loved it,” Henry said. The business will mark its 75th year on the square next year.
“This is a second home to me,” she said. “It’s such a great place to be and I’m in awe of the opportunity to help see her into the future.”
Henry said she’s fine with juggling her business and council duties.
“I like to work,” she said. “And I have a great support system.”
