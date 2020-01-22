ATHENS — The city's high school has been designated a temporary courthouse annex for the high-profile trial of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely in March.
The Limestone County Commission voted 3-0 at its regular meeting Tuesday to designate Athens High School on U.S. 31 as a temporary annex. The resolution approved by commissioners doesn’t specify a location in the school, but notes that the temporary annex entrance will be on the west side of the school, providing an entrance to the main gymnasium.
Longtime Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely has pleaded not guilty to a 13-count ethics and theft indictment. He remains in office after being arrested in August.
Blakely's trial is still scheduled March 9, and, during a hearing early this month, the parties in the case worked out the logistics of handling what's expected to be a large jury pool.
The state Attorney General’s Office said in a motion it understands that about 500 jury summonses had been sent and, even if only 50% of the prospective jurors appear on March 9, that will leave 250 potential jurors, while the courtroom where the trial will be held accommodates only 100 people.
Prospective jurors will report to the Limestone County Courthouse. A jury panel will be struck at the school, said Commission Chairman Collin Daly.
Retired Colbert County Judge Pride Tompkins is presiding over the case, and a scheduling conference Tuesday in preparation for the trial in Limestone County Circuit Judge Robert Baker’s chambers was closed to reporters.
Blakely left the Limestone County Courthouse without comment.
“The judge has informed everybody that the trial will not be continued so we will have a trial during the month of March,” Marcus Helstowski, one of Blakely’s attorneys, said after the conference.
A hearing on pretrial motions has been set for Feb. 21, he said.
Blakely’s lawyers filed a motion Tuesday asking the judge to allow certain pretrial motions to be filed under seal. The motion noted that Blakely is a 10-term sheriff, and his case is a high-profile one that’s followed closely by the news media and reported extensively.
“In an effort to preserve the integrity of the jury system, prevent poisoning of the jury pool, insure a fair trial, and protect the constitutional rights of the accused, the Defendant wishes to file certain motions under seal,” the motion states.
“We don’t want the public to be tainted,” Helstowski said after the conference. “We don’t want members of the jury to have too much information regarding this case prior to coming into court.”
The resolution approved by the commission said the temporary annex designation will remain in effect until Dec. 31, 2020.
Alabama law provides that county commissions may locate county offices, including courthouses, to property outside the courthouse if they designate the building a courthouse annex.
Another Limestone County elected official, District Judge Doug Patterson, is under indictment for use of official position or office for personal gain, first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly, and third-degree theft. No trial date has been set, but his arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 11.
